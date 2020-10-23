Media report pope met COVID-19 infected bishop at Vatican
Australian media report Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected
CANBERRA, Australia -- Pope Francis has been warned of potential exposure to COVID-19 after a Vatican diplomat was infected, Australian media reported on Friday.
Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, the Holy See’s ambassador to Australia, had a face-to-face meeting with Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 6, less than two weeks before testing positive to COVID-19 in Australia, Nine News reported.
The diplomat tested positive 10 days after he started quarantining at home in the national capital Canberra, the Australian Capital Territory Health Department said in a statement.
The department said the risk of infection was “low” for the two people who drove the diplomat 300 kilometers (185 miles) from Sydney to Canberra.
Australia’s Health Department said in a statement on Friday “all relevant international state parties have been notified.”
The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment,