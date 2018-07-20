Melting of glacier causes flash floods in Pakistan's north

Pakistani officials say the melting of a glacier has unleashed landslides and floods in the country's northern district of Ghizer, inundating dozens of homes and displacing hundreds of people.

Mohammad Khalid, a local police official, said Friday that authorities are sending relief supplies to the flood-hit villages.

The region's disaster management authority said authorities are evacuating people from Ghizer, where a key road has been flooded. Residents say dozens of people have taken refuge further up mountains and were waiting for help.

Also Friday, two people were killed in the northwestern city of Peshawar after a roof caved in, and rains also lashed the eastern city of Lahore.

Landslides and flash floods are common across Pakistan during the monsoon season.