3 members of Polish minority in Belarus now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland -- Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been under arrest for their political opposition to the country's authoritarian regime are now free and in Poland, the government in Warsaw announced on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said that “as a result of efforts by Polish diplomatic and consular services,” the three arrived in Poland on May 25.

It identified them as Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska and Anna Paniszewa, and said they were safe and being provided with assistance.

Marcin Przydacz, a deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference that Poland was fulfilling an obligation to protect Poles no matter where they live in the world, even if they are citizens of other nations.

He said that “all Poles abroad who are subjected to repression will always find support and shelter in the Republic of Poland.”

He added that Poland “expects the freeing of all political prisoners in Belarus.”

Poland, a member of the European Union that shares a border with Belarus, is a supporter of the democratic opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko.

The three were arrested as part of a crackdown on ethnic Poles in Belarus opposed to Lukashenko, and they were facing up to 12 years in prison, according to Polish media reports.

Human rights groups considered them political prisoners, and EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, had appealed for their release.

Two other Polish minority members, Andzelika Borys and Andrzej Poczobut, remain imprisoned in Belarus.