4 men charged for shouting antisemitic abuse in London

Four men were charged Monday for allegedly shouting antisemitic abuse while driving around in a convoy in north London

September 20, 2021, 11:06 AM
1 min read

LONDON -- Four men were charged Monday for allegedly shouting antisemitic abuse while driving around in a convoy in north London.

The suspects, all in their 20s and from the northwest English town of Blackburn, are accused of using threatening, abusive or insulting words likely to stir up racial hatred on May 16 when they were driving in cars draped in Palestinian flags.

Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, Jawaad Hussain, Asif Ali, and Adil Mota are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Oct. 6.

The alleged incident, which occurred near a synagogue in West Hampstead and continued into St John’s Wood, took place after protests in London and other cities across the U.K. and Ireland in support of the Palestinians.

“We are pleased that suspects have now been charged but the convoy should never have been allowed in the first place and there remain many other unsolved crimes committed against British Jews from that same period of fighting between Hamas and Israel,” said. Stephen Silverman, Director of Investigations and Enforcement at the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

