Merkel says climate change, digitalization top challenges Taking the stage exactly 14 years after becoming German chancellor, Angela Merkel has told party faithful in Leipzig she had never imagined being in power for so long, but that the work isn’t done

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer use tablet computers as they attend a Christian Social Union party board meeting at the eve of a party convention in Leipzig, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and CDU party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer use tablet computers as they attend a Christian Social Union party board meeting at the eve of a party convention in Leipzig, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) The Associated Press

Taking the stage exactly 14 years after becoming German chancellor, Angela Merkel has told party faithful in Leipzig she had never imagined being in power for so long, but that the work isn’t done.

Merkel reminded her Christian Democratic Party convention Friday that since 2005 they’d brought unemployment to record lows and weathered the world financial crisis.

But she says with new challenges like digital transformation and the fight against climate change, the party needs to look to the future, while overcoming new pressures like Russian aggression and trade disputes with the U.S.

Merkel says: “we need to find solutions for the world of tomorrow” and ensure that the CDU is the party of “Germany’s strong center.”

She says: “I want to continue to work for that as chancellor.”