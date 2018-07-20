Merkel insists US ties key to Germany despite Trump tensions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the trans-Atlantic relationship remains "central" to her government despite tensions with President Donald Trump.

Merkel didn't respond directly when asked about the relationship at a news conference Friday whether, given Trump's about-turns on various issues.

Trump has frequently criticized Germany for what he views as inadequate military spending and over a planned new natural gas pipeline linking Germany with Russia.

Merkel said that "the order we are used to is under strong pressure at the moment."

However, she said trans-Atlantic cooperation, including with the president of the United States of America, is "of course central for us and I will continue to nurture it."

Merkel said she won't back off seeing multilateral approaches and remains convinced that cooperation produces "win-win" situations.