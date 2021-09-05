Merkel: Rebuilding of flood-hit areas will take a long time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says “it will take a long time” until the regions damaged by devastating floods in July will be fully rebuilt

September 5, 2021, 3:13 PM
2 min read

BERLIN -- Despite Germany's commitment to rebuilding, it will take a long time until the regions damaged by devastating floods in July are put back together, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday as she toured places badly damaged by the floods.

“The reconstruction will take a long time,” Merkel told reporters Sunday in flood-hit Hagen in North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Merkel visited a bridge in Hagen that was destroyed but has been nearly rebuilt and talked to firefighters in the Sauerland region who had lost two colleagues during rescue efforts in July, the German news agency dpa reported.

More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.

The German government quickly put into place a roughly 400 million-euro ($475 million) package of immediate aid for flood victims. Last month, it agreed to provide 30 billion euros ($35.6 billion) in longer-term aid to help rebuild the affected regions.

Merkel was accompanied by Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, who is also the center-right Union bloc’s candidate hoping to succeed Merkel as chancellor in Germany's parliamentary election on Sept. 26. Merkel is not running again for office again after almost 16 years as chancellor.

Laschet vowed that his government will take care of the places and people most affected by the floods' damage “so that they can live in their own homes again.” He promised to help reconstruct kindergartens and schools and get factories ready so that workers can go back to work.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Top Stories

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

26 minutes ago

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

DC shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 wounded, suspects on the run

43 minutes ago

Women say they met porn actor Jeremy for fun; rape came next

Sep 05, 12:42 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Popular music festival to continue with restrictions in place

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

2 hours ago

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

2 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

2 hours ago

Outside of New Orleans, an even longer road to Ida recovery

Sep 05, 1:09 AM

Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows

Sep 04, 7:34 PM

Top Stories

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

2 hours ago

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

2 hours ago

'We have all hands on deck' in New Orleans: White House senior adviser

2 hours ago

Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows

Sep 04, 7:34 PM

Outside of New Orleans, an even longer road to Ida recovery

Sep 05, 1:09 AM

Top Stories

Supreme Court may 'swat' away Texas anti-abortion law: Sen. Cassidy

2 hours ago

Texas abortion ban backlash is distraction from other issues: Cassidy

2 hours ago

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

Sep 04, 3:28 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events