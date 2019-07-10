Mexican prosecutors arrest prominent lawyer in capital

Mexican federal prosecutors say they have arrested a prominent lawyer on suspicion of involvement in organized crime and money laundering.

A statement from the Attorney General's Office says attorney Juan Ramón Collado was detained Tuesday in an affluent neighborhood of Mexico City after a judge authorized his arrest. Prosecutors did not offer any details on the purported crimes for which they are investigating Collado.

Collado is a prestigious attorney with connections to various political parties in Mexico. One of the politicians mentioned by local media has having ties to Collado is former President Enrique Peña Nieto, who left office Dec. 1.