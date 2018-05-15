Mexican radio journalist killed; 32nd in past 5½ years

A radio news host was shot to death Tuesday in southern Mexico, bringing to at least 32 the number of Mexican journalists killed the past 5? years.

Fernando Valenzuela, the chief prosecutor of the Gulf coast state of Tabasco, said radio host Juan Carlos Huerta was killed in his car by gunmen traveling in another vehicle.

The attackers pulled up to Huerta's car, then ran into the vehicle, forcing him to stop. A man got out and shot Huerta before fleeing. Two .45-caliber shell casings were found at the scene.

The killing did not seem to be random or robbery-related, Tabasco Gov. Arturo Nunez said.

"They apparently went to execute him," said the governor, who described Huerta as a friend.

The attack occurred as Huerta left his home in Villahermosa, the Tabasco state capital.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.