Mexico wants investigation of botched missing students case

President Andrés Manuel López Obradaor will push Mexico's attorney general and judicial council for a full investigation into public officials accused of botching the investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students so badly that the principal suspects are being freed.

Deputy Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas said Wednesday the release of Gildardo López Astudillo sets a precedent that could lead to the release of 50 more suspects.

Encinas says that would be in addition to 53 of the original 142 suspects who have already been set free. He blames authorities' fabrication of evidence, use of torture and a cover-up for destroying a case where real evidence existed to prosecute those responsible.

Authorities say the Ayotzinapa students were abducted by police in Iguala, Guerrero state, and handed over to a gang.