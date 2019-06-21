Mexico says National Guard deployment is complete

Mexico's foreign minister says that the country has completed its deployment of some 6,000 National Guard members to help control the flow of Central American migrants headed toward the U.S.

Marcelo Ebrard said Friday that Mexico's immigration agency had also filled 650 positions to primarily help regulate migrant crossings in the south.

Mexico promised the United States this month that it would lower the number of migrants reaching the U.S.-Mexico border in order to avoid export tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

National Guard members have been spotted intermittently in southern states supporting immigration officials at highway checkpoints, but large contingents have yet to be seen.

Authorities say the Guard is deployed across a broad swath of the country but have not provided details.