Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

Mourners visit a make-shift memorial to honor the victims and survivors of the recent human smuggling tragedy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in San Antonio. All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer last week have been identified. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MEXICO CITY -- A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month.

They were the first to be returned of the 26 Mexicans among those who died of heat and dehydration inside a locked truck trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. Temperatures that day approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius).

Arturo Rocha, Mexico’s coordinator for North American affairs, said the bodies were being taken by land to the victims’ hometowns for burial.

Rocha wrote in his Twitter account that another flight would go to San Antonio on Thursday to bring back eight more bodies.

Those who died in the truck included people from the states of Guanajuato, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, Zacatecas, Queretaro, Morelos and Mexico City.

Migrants from Honduras and Guatemala also were among those who died in the deadliest known smuggling attempt in the United States.

In 2017, 10 people died after being trapped inside a truck parked at a San Antonio Walmart. In 2003, the bodies of 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of the city.