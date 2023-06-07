Mexico's foreign minister plans to step down to pursue presidential bid

Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, center left, and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, center right, wait with fellow officials during the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, center left, and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, center right, wait with fellow officials during the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, center left, and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, center right, wait with fellow officials during the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Chancellor of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard, center left, and Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, center right, wait with fellow officials during the repatriation of a part of "Monument 9," an Olmec civilization statue that is believed to represent an "earth monster," Friday, May 19, 2023, in Denver. Officials from Mexico were on hand for the ceremony and were scheduled to return by military plane with the statue to Mexico late Friday. Officials believe that the monument, which is from the central Mexican state of Morelos, was created sometime between 800-400 B.C. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By The Associated Press

Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard will resign his position next week to dedicate himself to seeking the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party for next year’s presidential election

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday he will resign his position next week to dedicate himself to seeking the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party to be its presidential candidate in next year’s election.

Ebrard is among three leading aspirants for the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ruling Morena party.

For months, Ebrard has been juggling his foreign policy duties and pre-campaign activities. He said he will resign Monday, June 12.

The other leading contenders for the party’s nomination are Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Interior Minister Adán Augusto López.

Whomever Morena chooses as its candidate is expected to be the frontrunner in next year’s presidential election.