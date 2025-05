She says Trump proposed sending troops to help Mexico fight drug trafficking.

Mexico's president says she rejected Trump's plan to send US troops across the border

FILE - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum attends her morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY -- MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump proposed sending American troops into Mexico to help her administration fight drug trafficking but that she rejected it.

Her remarks to supporters in eastern Mexico came in response to a Wall Street Journal article published the day before, describing a tense phone call last month in which Trump reportedly pressured her to accept a bigger role for the U.S. military in combating drug cartels in Mexico.

“He said, ‘How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States military come in and help you.’ And you know what I said to him? ‘No, President Trump.'"

She added: “Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sheinbaum's remarks.

The U.S. military presence has increased steadily along its southern border with Mexico in recent months, following Trump’s order in January to increase the army's role in stemming the flow of migrants.

The U.S. Northern Command has surged troops and equipment to the border, increased manned surveillance flights to monitor fentanyl trafficking along the border and sought expanded authority for U.S. Special Forces to work closely with Mexican forces conducting operations against cartels.

Trump designated many of the gangs and cartels smuggling drugs into the U.S. as foreign terrorist organizations on Feb. 19, restricting their movements and lending law enforcement more resources to act against them.

But Sheinbaum’s hardline stance Saturday signaled that U.S. pressure for unilateral military intervention would put her and Trump on a collision course after months of cooperation on immigration and trade.

“We can work together, but you in your territory and us in ours,” Sheinbaum said.

To a burst of applause, she added: “We will never accept the presence of the United States military in our territory."