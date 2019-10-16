Mexico's Slim supports president's objectives

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim says he supports President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's objectives and estimates that he will make investments of more than $5.2 billion through his companies during López Obrador's six-year term.

Slim highlighted the president's efforts to rein in government spending, raise the minimum wage, eradicate corruption, address crime, give scholarships to students and focus development on the country's ignored southeast.

Slim says he is interested in bidding on contracts for segments of the planned Train Maya.

He says López Obrador "has done very well."

Slim spoke Wednesday at a news conference updating his foundation's charitable reconstruction work since the September 2017 earthquakes. The Carlos Slim Foundation put up more than $107 million (2 billion pesos) to rebuild homes, schools, medical centers and historic buildings.