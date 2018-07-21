Migrant rescue ship docks in Spain's Mallorca

A Spanish rescue vessel carrying two dead bodies and a survivor from a migrant boat wreck has docked in a Mallorca port after a four-day journey across the Mediterranean Sea.

The aid group Proactiva Open Arms had found the bodies of a small boy and a woman on Tuesday and accused Libya's coast guards of abandoning them after intercepting dozens of Europe-bound migrants.

Video posted by the group showing the floating bodies and the rescue of another woman still alive caused outrage across Europe.

The rescuers had refused to dock in Italy saying they didn't trust how Italian authorities would handle an investigation into the wreckage. Rome and the European Union have trained and financed the Libyan coast guard to halt the flow of migration.