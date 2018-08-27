Militia fighting in Libya's Tripoli kills 5

Libya's U.N.-backed government says fierce fighting between rival militias in the capital Tripoli has killed at least five people.

The Health Ministry said Monday in a statement that the fighting also wounded at least 27 people.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has voiced concerns over "the use of indiscriminate fire and heavy weapons in densely populated residential areas."

It called on all sides to immediately cease hostilities.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed ruler Moammar Gadhafi. Today it is split between rival parliaments and governments in the east and west, each backed by a set of militias, tribes and political factions.