Mine accident in Spain leaves 5 dead and 4 injured

MADRID -- An accident at a mine in Spain’s northern Asturias region has killed at least five people on Monday morning and injured another four, according to the region’s emergency services authority.

The injured were taken to hospitals to be treated, two in helicopters and the other two by ambulance. Another two workers involved in the mine accident were unharmed, authorities said.

The emergency services authority said in a statment it had mobilized three helicopters to aid with rescue operations in the Degana municipality.

Local media were the first to report there had been an explosion at the coal mine.