One miner dies and 15 others injured after methane fire at a coal mine in Poland

By The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland -- A coal miner has died following a fire at a colliery in southern Poland, hospital authorities said Thursday.

The victim was among 16 miners hurt at the Knurow-Szczyglowice colliery Wednesday when methane ignited some 850 meters (2,800 feet) below ground level.

Nine workers suffered severe burns and were taken to a specialist unit at a hospital in Siemianowice Slaskie. Five others were taken to other hospitals.

Wojciech Smetek, a spokesman for the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, said one of the miners has died.

Investigators were seeking to determine the cause of the blaze.

Methane in Poland’s coal mines has led to occasional fires and deadly explosions.