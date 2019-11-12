Moldova's government falls after losing no-confidence vote Moldova's government coalition between a pro-European group and a Russian-backed party has fallen after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament

Prime Minister Maia Sandu's government lost Tuesday's vote as 63 of 101 lawmakers supported the no-confidence motion.

Relations between Sandu's ACUM group and the Socialists deteriorated over her plan to take control of the process to nominate the country's prosecutor general, which Sandu presented as a key issue in her anti-corruption efforts.

Sandu took office in June after uncertainty due to legal challenges questioning her government's legitimacy.

One of the poorest countries in Europe, Moldova is plagued by corruption and political turmoil. The country has been an arena of rivalry between the West and Russia since it won independence after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.