Morocco detains rights activist; he blames political motives Prosecutors in Morocco have announced the arrest of a prominent academic on suspicion of money laundering

RABAT -- Moroccan prosecutors have announced the arrest of a prominent academic on suspicion of money laundering.

Maati Monjib joins a growing list of dissident voices detained in recent months. Before he was taken into custody, he had described the allegations as “politically motivated.”

The detention of the 60-year-old historian, human rights activist and editorialist was confirmed in a statement Wednesday by the public prosecutor’s office.

The arrest comes three months after Rabat prosecutors said they were investigating Monjib’s alleged involvement in money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing.