Morocco: 3 parties agree to form new coalition government

Morocco’s prime minister-designate has announced that a three-party coalition will form the country’s next government

September 22, 2021, 2:29 PM
2 min read

RABAT, Morocco -- Morocco’s prime minister-designate announced Wednesday that a three-party coalition will form the country's next government.

King Mohammed VI appointed billionaire Aziz Akhanouch as prime minister earlier this month after his party placed first in a legislative election, netting 102 out of the 395 seats in the lower house of parliament.

The coalition includes Akhanouch's liberal National Rally of Independents Party, or RNI, the Authenticity and Modernity party (PAM) and the conservative Istiqlal (IP).

Formed in 2008 by Fouad Ali El Hima, a personal friend of the king and one of his close advisers, PAM has never before been part of a Moroccan government.

The Istiqlal Party is Morocco's oldest party and has participated in several governments since the kingdom gained independence from France in 1956.

The three parties together won 270 seats in the House of Representatives, giving the coalition government a comfortable majority to pass laws.

“We will work together to form an effective and coherent majority before presenting the government lineup to King Mohammed VI,” Akhanouch said during a press conference. “We share many historical backgrounds and we intersect in a number of priorities.”

A former agriculture minister, Akhanouch is one of Morocco’s richest men.

He replaces Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani, whose Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) suffered a stinging a defeat in the Sept. 8 election. The party, which has been in power since 2011, secured only 13 parliament seats, down from 125 in the 2016 election.

The PJD's leadership resigned en masse after this month's elections and said the party would join the opposition ranks.

In a statement, the moderate Islamist party alleged “many violations and imbalances witnessed" during the elections,” adding that “the results do not reflect the reality of the political map and the free will of the voters.”

Top Stories

COVID-19 live updates: 3 states account for about one-third of last week's deaths

9 minutes ago

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

1 hour ago

House votes to approve bill to avert government shutdown

Sep 21, 9:01 PM

Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Sep 21, 9:30 PM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

38 minutes ago

Top Stories

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

House Democrats strip money for Israel defense system in bill

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Top Stories

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events