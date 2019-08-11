Muslims mark Eid and final days of hajj in Saudi Arabia

  • ByThe Associated Press
MINA, Saudi Arabia — Aug 11, 2019, 2:09 AM ET
Muslim pilgrims pray after they cast stones at a pillar symbolizing the stoning of Satan, in a ritual called "Jamarat," the last rite of the annual hajj, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Mina near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug.PlayThe Associated Press
Close to 2.5 million pilgrims took part in a symbolic stoning of the devil in the final days of the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as Muslims around the world marked the start of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In Mina, pilgrims spend the final days of hajj throwing pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil. The massive tent city of Mina is where the deadliest hajj disasters have occurred, including a 2015 stampede and crush that killed more than 2,400 people.

To mark the completion of the hajj, male pilgrims shaved their hair and women trimmed theirs on Saturday to represent a spiritual renewal and rebirth.

Muslims around the world are commemorating the end of hajj with Eid celebrations, including distributing meat to the poor.