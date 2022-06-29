Naftali Bennett's office says the Israeli prime minister will not run in upcoming elections

ByThe Associated Press
June 29, 2022, 12:55 PM

JERUSALEM -- Naftali Bennett's office says the Israeli prime minister will not run in upcoming elections.

