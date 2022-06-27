NATO chief says alliance aims to boost rapid reaction force numbers from the current 40,000 to over 300,000

ByThe Associated Press
June 27, 2022, 8:25 AM

BRUSSELS -- NATO chief says alliance aims to boost rapid reaction force numbers from the current 40,000 to over 300,000.

