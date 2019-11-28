NATO chief in Paris amid ‘brain death’ criticism NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg is to meet in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, whose recent public statement that it is “brain dead” has shaken the military alliance

Thursday’s talks aim at preparing a NATO summit in London next week.

Macron’s office said the French president will push for more unity and coordination within the alliance, and the need for Europe to take on more security responsibilities.

Macron has openly deplored a lack of U.S. leadership and raised concerns about Turkey since it invaded northern Syria without warning its allies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday NATO is at least as essential today as it was during the Cold War.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized alliance members for not spending enough on defense.