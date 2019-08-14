Nepal committee recommends new rules for Everest climbers

A Nepal government committee formed after a bad mountaineering season on Mount Everest has recommended new rules that would require climbers to have previously scaled tall peaks, undergone adequate training, and possess certificates of good health and insurance that would cover rescue costs if required.

A report by the committee released Wednesday says people must have climbed a peak higher than 6,500 meters (21,320 feet) before applying for a permit to scale Mount Everest. Each climber would also be required to have a highly experienced guide.

Nine climbers died on the Nepal side of Mount Everest during the 2019 spring season, in one of the worst years on the mountain.

The government was criticized for allowing too many climbers on the world's highest peak.