Nepal police search for 5 missing followers of 'Buddha Boy'

An official says police in Nepal are searching for five followers of a spiritual leader whose devotees believe is the reincarnation of Buddha.

Ram Bahadur Bamjan, known as Buddha Boy, became famous in southern Nepal in 2005 when many believed he was able to meditate without moving for months without food or water. He remains popular despite accusations of sexually and physically assaulting his followers.

Uma Prasad Chaturbedi of Nepal's Central Investigation Bureau said Monday that police raided Bamjan's camps and are keeping him under strict surveillance as they search for the five missing people.

The families of the five followers have filed cases with the authorities.

Chaturbedi said areas near the camps were dug up after they received information that bodies might be buried there, but none was found.