Netanyahu warns again that Gaza ceasefire will not begin until Hamas provides a hostage list

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Israel has received a list of the hostages set to be released from Hamas.

He reiterated the warning in a statement barely an hour before the ceasefire was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Hamas blamed the delay in handing over the names on “technical field reasons.” It said in a statement that it is committed to the ceasefire deal announced last week.

