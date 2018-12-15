Nigeria's military lifts suspension of UNICEF activities

Nigeria's military has lifted a suspension of UNICEF's work in the extremist-threatened northeast just hours after it accused the U.N. agency of training people for "clandestine activities."

The new military statement issued overnight said the reversal came after an emergency meeting with UNICEF representatives. The military says it "admonished" UNICEF against activities that could undermine its efforts against extremist groups like Boko Haram.

Military spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu earlier accused UNICEF of harming counterterror efforts via "spurious and unconfirmed allegations" of human rights abuses by the military.

UNICEF, which focuses on aid to children, has not commented publicly.

Nigeria's military is highly sensitive to repeated allegations of rights abuses raised by multiple organizations.

Amnesty International Nigeria called the UNICEF suspension part of a wider effort to intimidate international aid groups.