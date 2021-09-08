North Macedonia: At least 10 die in COVID-19 hospital fire

Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others injured by a fire at a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients

September 8, 2021, 10:34 PM
1 min read

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others have been injured by a fire at a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The blaze occurred late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the facility was set up following a recent spike in infections in the region.

Health Ministry officials said injured medical staff and patients along with over evacuees were being transferred to hospitals in the capital Skopje, some 45 kilometers (28 miles) to the east.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a Facebook post that the blaze followed an explosion at the site.

With less than 30% of the country’s population fully vaccinated, North Macedonia has seen a significant spike in infections and deaths since late August.

Top Stories

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

4 hours ago

Biden ousts Conway, Spicer, other Trump appointees from military academy boards

1 hour ago

COVID-19 live updates: Judge allows Florida school districts to keep mandating masks

1 hour ago

State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue

Sep 07, 7:04 AM

'The Longest Shadow': After 20 years at war, one question remains: What was it for?

Sep 08, 5:02 AM

Top Stories

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

4 hours ago

US breaks record for COVID-19 cases in children as pediatric hospitalizations surge

Sep 08, 11:31 AM

Texas governor under fire for new abortion law comments

Sep 08, 7:34 AM

FBI releases new videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC

4 hours ago

Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

Sep 08, 2:05 PM

Top Stories

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

4 hours ago

US breaks record for COVID-19 cases in children as pediatric hospitalizations surge

Sep 08, 11:31 AM

Texas governor under fire for new abortion law comments

Sep 08, 7:34 AM

Ex-prosecutor charged in Ahmaud Arbery case booked at jail

Sep 08, 2:05 PM

FBI releases new videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Critics slam Texas governor for 'disgusting' comments about rape, abortion: ANALYSIS

4 hours ago

Biden to lay out new strategy against delta variant of COVID-19

Sep 07, 3:40 PM

State to remove 12-ton Robert E. Lee statue

Sep 07, 7:04 AM

US breaks record for COVID-19 cases in children as pediatric hospitalizations surge

Sep 08, 11:31 AM

'Big lie' brings ever-bigger consequences: The Note

Sep 08, 6:02 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events