North Macedonia: Police seize some 16,000 cannabis plants

Police in North Macedonia say they have uprooted thousands of cannabis plants illegally cultivated near a village, adding that the marijuana that could have been harvested from them had a street value of about 5 million euros ($5.2 million)

ByThe Associated Press
June 14, 2022, 10:48 AM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia -- Police in North Macedonia uprooted thousands of cannabis plants illegally cultivated near a village, authorities said Tuesday, adding the marijuana that could have been harvested from them had a street value of about 5 million euros ($5.2 million).

A police statement said it was one of the largest seizures of its kind in North Macedonia since the country declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Three men were arrested in connection with the raid. Identified only as N.S., 56, A.N., 37, and M.S., 36, if tried and convicted they face minimum five-year prison sentences.

The arrests followed raids Monday in the village of Karbinci, about 100 kilometers southeast of the capital, Skopje. Police uprooted some 16,000 plants.

