OSLO, Norway -- Norwegian security service raises terror alert level after mass shooting.
Norwegian security service raises terror alert level after mass shooting
Norwegian security service raises terror alert level after mass shooting
Top Stories
Where abortion stands in your state: A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws
- Jun 24, 09:58 PM
Biden signs bipartisan gun safety package into law
- 13 minutes ago
Supreme Court abortion ruling live updates: Roe v. Wade struck down by court
- 23 minutes ago
1 month after Uvalde massacre, new revelations continue to compound community's grief
- Jun 24, 10:14 AM
Violence by extremists could occur 'for weeks' in wake of SCOTUS decision: DHS
- Jun 24, 04:31 PM