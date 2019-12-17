In numbers: Newly elected Parliament is UK's most diverse Last week's U.K. election produced a resounding majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives, but Britain's new Parliament is also the country's most diverse ever

In this image taken from video, members of UK Parliament return to the House of Commons, London, Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019. Buoyed by a Conservative majority in Parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled Tuesday he won’t soften his Brexit stance, ruling out any extension of an end-of-2020 deadline to strike a trade deal with the European Union. (House of Commons via AP)

LONDON -- Following last week’s decisive election victory for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, the U.K.'s new Parliament leans to the right and is decisively pro-Brexit. It’s also the most diverse group of lawmakers the country's voters have elected.

A look at some of the numbers in the House of Commons:

220: The number of female lawmakers, 12 more than were elected in the last election in 2017. Women now occupy one-third of all 650 seats. More than half of opposition Labour Party lawmakers are women, compared to only one in four Conservatives.

65: The number of members of Parliament from ethnic minority backgrounds, up from 52.

45: The minimum number of lawmakers who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, a similar number to 2017. The 2019 tally may be incomplete.

23: The age of the youngest lawmaker, Labour’s Nadia Whittome. A growing number of lawmakers under 30 may help lower the average age for members of Parliament, which in 2017 was 50.