Official: Taliban suicide car bomber kills 4 Afghan troops

An Afghan official says a Taliban suicide car bomber has targeted an Afghan special forces base on the outskirts of Kabul, killing at least four troops.

Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry also says three other soldiers were wounded in Thursday's attack in the Chahar Asyab district in Kabul province.

A plume of smoke rose over the attack site.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement sent to the media.

The attack is the latest since President Donald Trump abruptly called off U.S.-Taliban talks on the brink of an apparent deal to end America's longest war.

Two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul last week, killing several civilians and two members of the NATO mission, including a U.S. soldier.