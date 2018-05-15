Officials: At least 40 missing after ferry capsizes in India

Officials say at least 40 passengers are missing after a river ferry capsized in heavy winds in rural southwest India.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister N. Chinarajappa says 20 people managed to swim to safety after the ferry flipped over Tuesday evening on the Godavari River but others, including people traveling to a wedding, were still missing.

Local fishermen rushed to rescue survivors, and officials deployed police and a team from the National Disasters Relief Force to the scene. But the search was slowed by poor communications in the area and the fall of darkness.