Opposing sides in Bolivia's disputed election dig in Bolivia's president says he won't resign amid increasing pressure from the opposition over disputed election results that have triggered violent protests

A woman injured in clashes with the police during a protest against President Evo Morales' reelection, is carried to safety, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The United Nations on Thursday urged Bolivia's government and opposition to restore "dialogue and peace" after a third person was killed in street clashes that erupted after a disputed presidential election on Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) The Associated Press

The opposing sides in Bolivia's disputed election are not budging following 17 days of violent protests over the legitimacy of President Evo Morales' apparent re-election.

Opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho vowed on Friday not to leave La Paz until Morales personally accepts a resignation letter drafted for him. At a separate public event, Morales repeated he is not resigning.

Three people are dead and more than 300 people are injured in a wave of protests across Bolivia over the results of the Oct. 20 election.

Morales declared himself the outright winner, before official results showed he obtained just enough support to avoid a runoff with ex- president Carlos Mesa. But a 24-hour lapse in releasing vote results has fueled allegations of fraud by the opposition.