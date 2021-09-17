Opposition unseats prime minister in Bahamas elections

A new prime minister will soon lead the Bahamas as the archipelago struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases, a crumbling economy and the devastation of Hurricane Dorian

September 17, 2021, 2:52 PM
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A new prime minister will soon lead the Bahamas as the archipelago struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases, a crumbling economy and the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Philip Davis of the Progressive Liberal Party beat current Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, who conceded defeated late Thursday. Minnis, of the Free National Movement Party, had been seeking a second five-year term.

Nearly 400,000 people live in the Bahamas, which has reported more than 19,700 COVID-19 cases and more than 460 deaths. The archipelago also is trying to recover from Dorian, a Category 5 hurricane that struck in September 2019.

