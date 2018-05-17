Pakistan raid kills militant wanted for killing 100 Shiites

Pakistani troops have raided a militant hideout near the southwestern city of Quetta, triggering a shootout in which a militant wanted for the killing of more than 100 Shiites was gunned down, officials said Thursday.

The military said Salman Badeni, a provincial commander of the sectarian Lashkar-e-Jhangvi group, was killed in Wednesday's raid in the village of Killi Almas, in the troubled Baluchistan province, along with two other militants.

It said Suhail Abid, a senior officer from military intelligence, was "martyred" during the intense firefight.

On Thursday, militants attacked a security post in Quetta, according to the military, which said five militants were killed and four troops were wounded.

Sunni extremists have regularly targeted the country's Shiite minority, killing thousands of people in recent years. In Quetta, a series of shootings in recent weeks led activists to demand the military step up security.

Elsewhere in Pakistan on Thursday, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck a security convoy in the northwestern town of Nowshera, wounding at least 14 troops and passers-by, according to local police chief Mushtaq Khan. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.