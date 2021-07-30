Pakistan attackers throw grenade at police van, kill officer
PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Attackers threw a hand grenade at a police van in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing a policeman and wounding two others before fleeing the scene, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Pakistani authorities have tasked police and government administrators to ensure that people wear face masks, after the country saw a surge in COVID-19 cases flooding hospitals last week.