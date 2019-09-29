Pakistan says Indian mortars kill woman, boy in Kashmir

India and Pakistan have again traded fire along their highly militarized frontier in the disputed Kashmir region killing a woman and a boy in a border village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Raja Tariq, a local administrator in Nakyal sector, says Indian mortars "fired unprovoked" Sunday and hit a home in Drary village, killing 60-year-old widow Salamat Bibi and wounding a boy who later died in a hospital. Another woman was also wounded.

The two South Asian neighbors regularly exchange fire along the so-called Line of Control, which splits the region of Kashmir claimed by both countries. They fought two wars over Kashmir.

Tensions increased between the two nuclear-armed nations since Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed tighter controls on the area.