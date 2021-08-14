Pakistan: 3 militants, 1 soldier killed in shootout

The Pakistani military says security forces killed three militants during a shootout following a militant attack on a security patrol in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Pakistani security forces killed three militants during a shootout on Saturday following a militant attack on a security patrol in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said.

In a brief statement, the military said there was an exchange of gunfire after militants opened fire on a security vehicle near Shahrig in the Loralai district. One soldier was also killed and two were wounded during the exchange.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Baluch separatist groups have often claimed such attacks in the recent past.

Baluchistan has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

