Pakistan police arrest alleged child abusers, seek suspects

Pakistan’s police are searching for members of a gang accused of abusing minors and making pornographic videos in a marriage hall in the eastern Punjab province

September 12, 2021, 7:49 AM
2 min read

MULTAN, Pakistan -- Pakistan’s police said they were searching for members of a gang accused of abusing minors and making pornographic videos in a marriage hall in the eastern Punjab province.

Four suspects from the group were already arrested in a raid late Friday in the Sahiwal district, said officer Umar Daraz. The men were presented before a court on Saturday, allowing police to question them for four days.

Daraz said police seized 46 pornographic videos from cell phones and a USB drive, which allegedly show the suspects sodomizing boys aged between eight and 12 years.

Initial questioning revealed that the one of the gang members is a vendor at the city's main bus terminal, he said, adding that the man would lure boys who were runaways or begging into the marriage hall. Evidence indicates more suspects are involved in the crime, and police are searching for them, Daraz said.

Earlier this year, federal investigators arrested two men on suspicion of links to an international child pornography network. Investigations in that case revealed that one of the men was posting child pornography videos on the dark web.

Child abuse is not uncommon in parts of Pakistan, where parliament has recently passed laws to increase punishments for those convicted of such crimes.

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

9/11 20 years updates: Tribute in Light shines at end of anniversary

Sep 12, 12:06 AM

On Location: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 4:26 PM

Unanswered questions, anger and suspicion loom 20 years after 9/11

Sep 11, 8:44 AM

Top Stories

China's FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

3 hours ago

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

Sep 11, 5:19 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony in Shanksville, PA

Sep 11, 11:27 AM

Top Stories

China's FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

3 hours ago

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Medical director of ICU in Idaho discusses staff shortages

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Top Stories

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Medical director of ICU in Idaho discusses staff shortages

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events