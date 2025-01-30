Pakistan police arrest father for killing US-born daughter over TikTok video

Pakistan's police say a man who recently moved his family back to southwestern Pakistan from the United States shot and killed his 15-year-old daughter in a so-called honor killing after she allegedly refused to stop sharing videos on TikTok

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A man who recently moved his family back to southwestern Pakistan from the United States shot and killed his teenage daughter in a so-called honor killing after she allegedly refused to stop sharing videos on TikTok that he believed were inappropriate, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened on Tuesday in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, said Babar Baloch, a local police chief. He said the father of the 15-year-old girl initially suggested that an unidentified gunman had killed his daughter, but after he was taken into custody for questioning he confessed to the crime. Officers are continuing to investigate.

Baloch said the man's brother-in-law was also arrested in connection with the murder, adding that both men had apparently objected to her sharing of “objectionable” content on TikTok, a social media platform used by 54 million people in Pakistan.

So-called honor killings are common in Pakistan, where family members and relatives sometimes kill a woman if she does follow local traditions and culture or chooses to marry a man of her choice.