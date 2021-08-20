Pakistan suicide bomber targets Chinese workers, 2 kids die

Pakistan's interior ministry and police say that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying Chinese workers in the restive southwest, killing two Pakistani children playing by the roadside

August 20, 2021, 6:49 PM
2 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A suicide bomber detonated his explosives Friday near a vehicle carrying Chinese workers in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing two Pakistani children playing by the roadside, the interior ministry and police said.

A Chinese and two other Pakistanis were wounded in the attack in Baluchistan province. Hours after the bombing, the separatist Baluch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the bombing in the port town of Gwadar.

The police said the Chinese workers were traveling in three vehicles and were being escorted by security forces. The attacker detonated his device when officers tried to intercept him.

The area is a key district in southwest Pakistan where the Chinese are working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The projects, including road construction and power plants to agriculture development, has cost billions of dollars.

China has in recent years played a key role in developing the deep-water port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. But, there have been some attacks on Pakistanis and Chinese working for the economic corridor projects.

Last month, a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwestern Pakistan after a suicide bomber targeted the vehicle. Nine Chinese and four Pakistanis were killed in that attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan.

Top Stories

On Location: August 20, 2021

Aug 20, 10:01 AM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Texas Lt. Gov claims unvaccinated Black people driving spike

28 minutes ago

Afghanistan updates: Biden vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies

30 minutes ago

The story of Britney Spears

Jun 25, 1:15 PM

Top Stories

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

4 hours ago

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

3 hours ago

Naval Academy expels 18 after online exam cheating probe

4 hours ago

ICUs at capacity in Alabama as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Aug 20, 11:58 AM

Top Stories

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

4 hours ago

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

3 hours ago

Unruly airline passenger fines hit $1 million this year

Aug 19, 7:02 AM

Roller coaster accident in Ohio

Aug 18, 7:30 AM

Top Stories

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

2 hours ago

Unruly airline passenger fines hit $1 million this year

Aug 19, 7:02 AM

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

4 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events