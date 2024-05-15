Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: May 14, 10:50:06PM ET

Elections Today

Maryland
Nebraska
West Virginia

Recent Projections

Delegates
Nebraska
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Delegate Tracker

Live Blog

Maryland, West Virginia and Nebraska primaries 2024: Alsobrooks beats Trone, GOP incumbents survive

May 14, 11:34 PM EDT
That's a wrap!
May 14, 11:32 PM EDT
AP: Scott renominated for Baltimore mayor

Pakistan test-fires a new rocket system developed by its military, the army says

Pakistan's military says it has successfully test-fired an indigenously developed rocket system with a range of 400 kilometers, or about 240 miles

ByThe Associated Press
May 15, 2024, 7:05 AM

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan’s military said it successfully test-fired Wednesday a short-range, indigenously developed rocket system meant to boost its ability to deter any offensive action from archenemy and neighbor India.

According to a military statement, the Fatah-II Guided Rocket System has a range of 400 kilometers (240 miles), as well as a state-of-the-art navigation system, unique trajectory, and maneuverable features.

It can engage targets with high precision and defeat any missile defense system, it said and added that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the military congratulated the scientists and engineers behind the rocket system, as well as troops who ensured a successful launch.

Pakistan’s military often test-fires home-developed cruise missiles and weapons in an effort to showcase its ability to counter any threat from India.

The two South Asian nuclear-armed rivals have fought three wars against each other since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events