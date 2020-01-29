Pakistani arrested over UK killing wants to be tried at home A Pakistani man arrested earlier this month in Islamabad over the 2005 killing of a British woman police officer does not want to be extradited to Britain and is asking that he be tried in his home country

Pakistani police officers escort to Piran Ditta Khan, center, who has been arrested in the killing of a British woman police officer, following his court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Khan, who was taken in custody earlier this week, appeared before a court in Islamabad over an extradition request from Britain. His arrests was the result of close cooperation between Pakistani authorities and British detectives, police said. Khan was remanded in custody and is due back in court mid in January. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD -- A Pakistani man arrested earlier this month in Islamabad over the 2005 killing of a British woman police officer does not want to be extradited to Britain and is asking that he be tried in his home country, his lawyer said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old suspect, Piran Ditta Khan, appeared before a court in Islamabad for a second hearing over Britain's extradition request. His arrests was the result of close cooperation between Pakistani authorities and British detectives, police said.

His lawyer, Raja Ghaneem Aabar, said the court is expected to review Pakistani investigations into the case before considering a final decision on Britain's extradition request. The next hearing is due within 10 days, he added.

Khan refused to answer questions by reporters as to whether he was involved in the shooting death of police officer Sharon Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother of three killed outside a travel agency in Bradford while responding to an armed robbery call.

After the killing, six men were arrested in Britain but Khan, who was suspected of being the armed gang's organizer, had fled abroad. In 2016, police in Britain issued a fresh appeal for Khan who remained at large despite a reward of 20,000 British pounds (about $26,000) for information leading to his arrest.

Aabar, the lawyer, said Khan has maintained his innocence during the investigation in Pakistan. He would fight to prove his client's innocence, Aabar added, saying Khan was falsely implicated in the case.

“Pakistani investigators are yet to complete their report into the 2005 crime that was committed in Britain," he said. “My client is suspected of links to that offense and he wants to be tried in Pakistan as he is a Pakistani citizen."

“His trial should be held in Pakistan," Aabar added. “My client can respond to any questions from British police via video link."