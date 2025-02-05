Pakistan's president says terrorist attacks won't end friendship with China

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari says his country’s friendship with China has “gone through ups and downs” but it won’t be broken down by terrorist attacks

BEIJING -- Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari said Wednesday that his country's friendship with China has “gone through ups and downs” but it won't be broken down by terrorist attacks.

“Pakistan and China will always be friends, all-weather friends,” he said at the opening of talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. “No matter how many terrors, how many issues crop up in the world, I will stand, Pakistan people will stand with the people of China.”

Thousands of Chinese workers work in Pakistan on road and other infrastructure projects under China's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to improve trade routes and deepen China’s ties with the rest of the world. Chinese workers have been among those targeted in attacks in recent years, including seven who died last year in two separate attacks that raised renewed alarm in China.

Zardari arrived in China Tuesday on a four-day visit that will also take him to the wintry northeastern city of Harbin for the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

He said that many forces are trying to disturb the relationship between the two countries by launching attacks on “Chinese brothers.”

Xi said that China and Pakistan have an enduring friendship and have set a model for relations between two countries by advancing the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and cooperation in various fields.

A Chinese-funded $230 million airport, the largest in Pakistan, started operations last month in the coastal city of Gwadar in Baluchistan province, where a separatist group has launched multiple attacks targeting many groups including Chinese.

A shipping port in Gwadar is the end of the envisioned economic corridor, which would cross the length of Pakistan to link the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea.

“The Chinese side is willing to work with the Pakistani side to move forward hand-in-hand on our respective paths of modernization,” Xi said.

The start of operations at the airport was delayed from last year after a surge in attacks in Baluchistan.