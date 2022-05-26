RAMALLAH, West Bank -- Palestinian official says their probe shows Israeli military intentionally killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh.
Palestinian official says their probe shows Israeli military intentionally killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
Palestinian official says their probe shows Israeli military intentionally killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh
Top Stories
Donald Trump must testify under oath in civil investigation, judges rule
- 25 minutes ago
Mother of Texas gunman says son was 'not a monster,' could be 'aggressive'
- May 26, 05:00 AM
Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in UK
- 1 hour ago
Texas school shooting live updates: Alleged gunman texted friend before massacre
- 2 hours ago
These are the security measures the Uvalde School District had in place
- May 26, 05:03 AM