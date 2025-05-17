Palm tree falls on person at Cannes Film Festival

A palm tree has fallen on a person at the Cannes Film Festival who was walking along the Croisette in the seaside French town

By The Associated Press

A palm tree fall on someone, and injured this person, on the Boulevard of La Croisette during the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France -- A palm tree fell on a man at the Cannes Film Festival who was walking along the Croisette on Saturday in the seaside French town.

Authorities sped through festivalgoers to tend to the person who laid injured and bleeding on the sidewalk. No information was immediately available on their condition.

Representatives for the festival didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The incident happened midday at the festival. Cannes, which runs until May 24, is about halfway through.